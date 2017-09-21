Quantcast

Future of transportation already on the move

By: Donald C. Fry September 21, 2017

If you are like me, you probably get in your car each morning during the workweek and, depending on weather and other variables, commute into work in much the same fashion that you have for many years. Our state’s highways and other major arteries have far more traffic and congestion than decades ago. And the automobiles ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo