Erica Magnotto | Warschawski

Erica Magnotto has joined Baltimore-based marketing firm Warschawski as an associate.

Magnotto comes to Warschawski with a strong background in digital marketing. In her new role, she will create and manage integrated digital marketing campaigns for the agency’s clients. With the addition of Magnotto, Warschawski now has eight Google AdWords certified professionals.

