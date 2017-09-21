Erica Magnotto | Warschawski

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2017

magnotto-erica-warschawskiErica Magnotto has joined Baltimore-based marketing firm Warschawski as an associate.

Magnotto comes to Warschawski with a strong background in digital marketing. In her new role, she will create and manage integrated digital marketing campaigns for the agency’s clients. With the addition of Magnotto, Warschawski now has eight Google AdWords certified professionals.

