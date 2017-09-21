Gary Vosburg | Unified Community Connections

Unified Community Connections named Gary Vosburg principal of the agency’s Delrey School, which provides services to children with multiple disabilities. Vosburg brings more than 40 years of experience in human services.

Prior to joining Delrey School, Vosburg was assistant principal of Villa Maria School at Dulaney Valley, which provides educational and clinical services for children with emotional, behavioral and learning challenges.

Previously, he was principal of Villa Maria School’s campus in Harford County. He also worked with children with autism as a special education teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools, where he received an Extraordinary Service Award.

