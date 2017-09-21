Quantcast

Grace appointed Public Utility Law Judge

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2017

The Maryland Public Service Commission has appointed  Jennifer Grace as a Public Utility Law Judge, effective Sept. 27. Grace has worked at the commission since 2011, first as assistant staff counsel, and then as deputy staff counsel. Prior to her work at the commission, the Reisterstown resident had 10 years of trial experience in criminal and family ...

