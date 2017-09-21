Quantcast

Hogan plans to widen I-270, I-495 and BW Parkway

By: Associated Press September 21, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $9 billion plan to widen Interstate 270, the Capital Beltway and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the suburbs of the nation's capital. Hogan said Thursday the work on the three major state highways will reduce congestion for millions of drivers. The Hogan administration is calling the plan to add ...

