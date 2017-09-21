Jeff Schroll | Bay Bank

Jeff Schroll has been named senior mortgage loan officer at Bay Bank.

In his new role, Shroll will help expand Bay Bank’s presence in the Baltimore-Washington mortgage banking market focusing on construction permanent mortgage loans. His primary responsibilities will be to form meaningful relationships with regional builders, assist consumers with construction/permanent financing for home building and support builders with builder line financing.

