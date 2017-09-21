Quantcast

Jeff Schroll | Bay Bank

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2017

schroll-jeff-bay-bankJeff Schroll has been named senior mortgage loan officer at Bay Bank.

In his new role, Shroll will help expand Bay Bank’s presence in the Baltimore-Washington mortgage banking market focusing on construction permanent mortgage loans. His primary responsibilities will be to form meaningful relationships with regional builders, assist consumers with construction/permanent financing for home building and support builders with builder line financing.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo