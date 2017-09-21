Jennifer J. Dombeck | Harford County Public Library

Jennifer J. Dombeck has been appointed foundation director with the Harford County Public Library.

As foundation director, Dombeck develops and implements Harford County Public Library Foundation’s fundraising activities.

Dombeck joined Harford County Public Library after serving as marketing and events manager for The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region. She has also served as executive director of the Rockfield Foundation, wedding and event coordinator for La Cakerie, event and sales manager for Disney Regional Entertainment and senior account executive/consultant for Federal Business Council, Inc.

An active volunteer in the community, Dombeck is the assistant den leader for Cub Scout Pack 777 and serves on the Appearance and Beautification Committee for the town of Bel Air. She also is a volunteer for the Historical Society of Harford County.

