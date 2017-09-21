John Martindale | Brother Services Co.

Brother Services Company , a Maryland roofing and remodeling company headquartered in Hampstead with showrooms in Columbia and Timonium, was recently named a winner in the Better Business Bureau 2017 Torch Awards for Ethics. Company CEO John Martindale accepted the award during an event Sept. 19 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.

