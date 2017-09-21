Quantcast

Could a school for children with addiction return to Maryland?

By: Capital News Service Georgia Slater September 21, 2017

A fire led to the eventual end of Phoenix — a groundbreaking Maryland public school program for children with addiction that closed in 2012 — but the state could see institutions like it rise again from the ashes. Recent spikes in the Maryland heroin and opioid epidemic have triggered calls for substantial changes in education systems ...

