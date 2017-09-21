Quantcast

Del. Frick to run for county executive, not Congress

By: Associated Press September 21, 2017

BETHESDA — Del. Bill Frick says he's running for Montgomery County executive, not Congress. The Democrat announced his plans Wednesday. He had been exploring a run for Maryland's 6th congressional district. Frick has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2007. He says the county needs new leaders who will face problems with a new perspective. ...

