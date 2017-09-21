Quantcast

2 public health care workers want to create mosquito emoji

By: Associated Press September 21, 2017

Two public health care workers in Maryland have the itch to add a mosquito emoji to the online animal kingdom. The Baltimore Sun reports Marla Shaivitz and Jeff Chertak want to generate buzz for the emoji with a petition to the Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit in charge of such characters. The pair says people who hate and love mosquitoes ...

