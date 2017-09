Next Step Baltimore, a local professional move manager and downsizing company, was recently named a finalist in the Better Business Bureau 2017 Torch Awards for Ethics. Company CEO Sally McCabe accepted the award during an event Sept. 19 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary.

