T. Rowe survey: Parents save more for sons than for daughters

If you are a parent with just boys, you are more likely to have saved money for college than a parent with all girls, a T. Rowe Price survey found.

Half of parents with all boys had saved money for college while just 39 percent of parents with only girls had saved money for college. Parents of all boys were also more likely than parents of all girls to say that they would cover the entire cost of college and that they would take on significant debt to send their children to college.

T. Rowe’s Parents, Kids & Money Survey surveyed parents of 8-to-14-year-olds. It looked at households with children of only boys and only girls.

The survey also found that 72 percent parents of all girls were more likely to consider the cost of the college than parents of boys, at 60 percent.

“I’m glad to see that parents of all girls seem cost-conscious about college, since price should be an important consideration, but it’s troubling that they aren’t saving as much for their kids’ college,” said Roger Young, a senior financial planner at T. Rowe. “A willingness to save more, pay more, and borrow more among parents of all boys suggests there may still be some antiquated expectations based on gender. This is somewhat ironic as more women are attending and graduating from college now than men.”

Kids picked up on their parents’ savings habits too. Sixty-five percent of boys said their parents are saving for their college. Just 53 percent of girls said their parents were saving.