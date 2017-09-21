The Daily Record honors 50 VIPS at annual gala

The Daily Record honored 50 Very Important Professionals successful by 40 during a gala event Sept. 13 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

The celebration began with a reception at Gertrude’s and was followed by an award presentation profiling each winner and their unique contributions and accomplishments.

“Increasingly in our society, the future is now! More and more people are making a significant impact at younger and younger ages – earlier in their careers – than ever before. The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2010 to recognize Maryland’s high achievers, age 40 or younger, across a wide spectrum of industries. Tonight we recognize 50 VIPs selected for the significant contributions they are making to their professions and to improving their communities,” Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Huettner-Fischer said.

Winners were chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, and selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.

Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2017 VIP List included representatives from Chimes, the presenting sponsor and table sponsors Epsilon Registration and VPC Inc.

For more information about the event, go to http://thedailyrecord.com/vip-list/.

