The Daily Record honors 50 VIPS at annual gala

VIP honoree Chelsea Williams, MPH, CCPH, center, enjoys The Daily Record’s VIP event at Gertrude’s at the BMA with family and friends. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Laura Melia; Elizabeth Cromwell; VIP honoree Jessica P. Webber, a partner with Brown, Goldstein & Levt LLP; VIP honoree Jeremy S. Scholtes, Esq., an attorney with Miles & Stockbridge; Kelly Lynch and Nancy Eddy were on hand for The Daily Record’s VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, VIP honoree Steven Sharkey, the director of the Baltimore City Department of General Services; Samuel Johnson Jr. and Gary Holland take time out for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, VIP honoree Brock Yetso, president and CEO of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults; Aubreana Stephenson Holder, the chief operating officer with Federal Management Systems Inc.; Geoffrey M. Gamble, a partner with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr; and VIP honoree Monise A. Brown, a family magistrate with the Maryland Judiciary, pose for a photo during The Daily Record’s VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Tom Baden, editor of The Daily Record, chats with VIP honoree Kayleigh Toth Keilty, an attorney with Pessin Katz Law, and TJ Keilty at Gertrude’s at the BMA. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Bridget Forney, Amy Elias and VIP honoree Jamie Watt Arnold, the senior vice president of Profiles Inc., attended The Daily Record’s VIP event at Gertrude’s at the BMA. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Tammy Fesche, VIP honoree Camille Guevara Fesche, an attorney and government relations consultant with Alexander & Cleaver P.A.; William Smith and Marshall Fesche attended The Daily Record’s VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
VIP honoree Derek Mitchell, left, a vice president with Grant Capital Management, attended The Daily Record’s VIP event with Rasheida Mitchell and Christian Mitchell. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Joe Gannon of Chimes addresses the crowd before the start of the awards ceremony during The Daily Record’s VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Danny Jacobs, legal editor of The Daily Record; VIP honoree Eloiza T. B. Domingo-Snyder, M.S., the senior director/deputy chief diversity officer with Johns Hopkins Medicine; and Suzanne Fischer- Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record, take time out for a photo during the VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
The Daily Record honored 50 Very Important Professionals successful by 40 during a gala event at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Brock Yetso, president and CEO of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults; VIP honoree Shara L. Boonshaft, the director of development with the University of Maryland King Carey School of Law; and Donald Tobin enjoy a conversation during The Daily Record’s VIP event. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
The Daily Record honored 50 Very Important Professionals successful by 40 during a gala event Sept. 13 at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
The celebration began with a reception at Gertrude’s and was followed by an award presentation profiling each winner and their unique contributions and accomplishments.
“Increasingly in our society, the future is now! More and more people are making a significant impact at younger and younger ages – earlier in their careers – than ever before. The Daily Record created the VIP List in 2010 to recognize Maryland’s high achievers, age 40 or younger, across a wide spectrum of industries. Tonight we recognize 50 VIPs selected for the significant contributions they are making to their professions and to improving their communities,” Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Huettner-Fischer said.
Winners were chosen by a panel of previous VIP List honorees and business leaders, and selected on the basis of professional accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change.
Sponsors of The Daily Record’s 2017 VIP List included representatives from Chimes, the presenting sponsor and table sponsors Epsilon Registration and VPC Inc.
