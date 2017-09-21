Quantcast

Towson Dance Studio relocates to larger space in Timonium

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2017

Towson Dance Studio moved to a new location at 9486 Deereco Road in Timonium to take advantage of a a larger space to accommodate plans for additional classes and social events. A grand reopening will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. and guests will enjoy an evening of dancing with a cocktail reception and a professional show ...

