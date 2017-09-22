Alexis Coates



Alexis Coates is the father of three wonderful children and the founder of BlackBusinessReview.net. Born

in Baltimore, Maryland, Alexis grew up in the inner city in a stable, close-knit environment with his parents

and siblings. He is a serial entrepreneur, community leader and businessman who is committed to building

legacy businesses for his family and community.

After attending college and playing professional basketball internationally, Alexis knew he wanted to go into

business for himself. His first company was in the telecommunications industry. With that company, he got

his first big break in business by winning a city government IT contract. During the process of competing

and ultimately winning government contracts, Alexis learned first-hand the necessity of building strong

relationships and partnerships in business.

These lessons served Alexis well as he went on to build innovative companies in the technology sector,

where he raised multiple six-figure investments for educational technology and software development.

Because of his creative approach to connecting teachers, students and parents, Alexis saw his first company’s

technology integrated into public school districts. His achievements in the Edtech sector are among the

highlights of his entrepreneurial life.

Alexis has been recognized as a leader in education and served a term as board chair of the National

Academy Foundation High School in Baltimore, MD. He has also been honored in business by awards

including Product of the Year for his educational software, Innovator of the Year by The Daily Record,

Business Leader of the Year by BMORE Media among many others.

As founder of BlackBusinessReview.net, Alexis is building the premier news portal for business and

political news impacting Black people around the world. The BlackBusinessReview™ brand is also

planning golfing and women in leadership events to help Black business leaders meet, connect and develop

business opportunities.

Alexis credits his success to living by the mantra – ‘Never quit no matter how hard it gets, success is just

around the corner.’