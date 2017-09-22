Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Betamore sets Pitch City lineup

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter September 22, 2017

Next week, Betamore will kick off the Beta City celebration of entrepreneurship with the Pitch City competition. Thursday, Betamore announced the companies who will be participating in the Venture Capital Pitch Competition.

The companies include some of the more successful startups in the area over the last year. Most of them have taken up residence in notable accelerators and incubators, including Johns Hopkins’ FastForward and the new M1 Ventures program.

The six participants are:

  • b.well: A connected health app that recently joined the first M1 Ventures cohort;
  • emocha: A telemedicine platform that lets providers watch patients take their drugs (Read more about emocha here);
  • Protenus: A cloud-based health record cybersecurity company;
  • VitusVet: A connected app to help pet owners and their care providers improve that care.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo