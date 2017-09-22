Betamore sets Pitch City lineup

Next week, Betamore will kick off the Beta City celebration of entrepreneurship with the Pitch City competition. Thursday, Betamore announced the companies who will be participating in the Venture Capital Pitch Competition.

The companies include some of the more successful startups in the area over the last year. Most of them have taken up residence in notable accelerators and incubators, including Johns Hopkins’ FastForward and the new M1 Ventures program.

The six participants are:

b.well: A connected health app that recently joined the first M1 Ventures cohort;

emocha: A telemedicine platform that lets providers watch patients take their drugs (Read more about emocha here);

Hungry Harvest: A company that sells “ugly” fruits and vegetables that don’t make it to the stands at farmers markets and grocery stores, but are still healthy (Read more about Hungry Harvest);

Protenus: A cloud-based health record cybersecurity company;

Next Step Robotics: A company developing a robot to help treat foot drop; and

VitusVet: A connected app to help pet owners and their care providers improve that care.