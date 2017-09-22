Chloe Irla | McDaniel College

Chloe Irla has joined the full-time faculty at McDaniel College as assistant professor of art and art history.

Irla is a 2007 alumna of McDaniel and a former visiting professor in art and art history.

The Baltimore resident teaches digital art and design courses, such as “Digital Imaging,” “Computer Graphics” and “Design I,” at McDaniel. She also maintains an interdisciplinary studio practice grounded in both traditional and alternative approaches to painting. Her body of work produced over the last seven years has been heavily reliant on the integration of digital print and web-based media and the collection of data through self-tracking. Her ongoing, multimedia project titled “Blaze Breakers” is rooted in the investigation of the color blaze orange in the context of rural and urban space and place.

In addition to her bachelor’s degree from McDaniel, she has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Mount Royal School of Art at Maryland Institute College of Art.

