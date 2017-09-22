Chris Gonzalez



Chris Gonzalez, PMP is the President of A-G Associates and has an exceptional track record of helping clients achieve their goals. He and his colleagues provide strategic planning, organizational change management and organizational development services for government agencies and private sector clients such as Community Behavioral Health (4 years), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Marine Corps. Since founding A-G Associates, Mr. Gonzalez has worked on contracts with both Civilian and Defense agencies. He serves as a representative to clients to identify problems and solutions, formulate realistic plans and processes, and manage the process associated with Organizational Change.

Mr. Gonzalez also serves in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and is stationed at the Marine Corps Civil Military Operations School (MCCMOS), in Quantico, VA, where he serves as an instructor to Marines, other military personnel, foreign dignitaries and civilians from other Government agencies. Formerly, he served as a Civil Affairs Team Chief, tasked with managing projects and forming relations for deployments in Panama and Afghanistan. His efforts in those countries helped him earn the Navy Achievement Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

Chris is a graduate from Operation Hand Salute, an Executive Development program through JFK University and AT&T. He received his BS in Social Science from Frostburg State University, and his Master of Arts in Education from Towson University. Chris is an active member of the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Marine Executive Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Veteran Owned Business Association, the Project Management Institute, and Team Red, White & Blue.