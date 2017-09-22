Chris Zimmerman and Imani Samuels | The Children’s Guild

The Children’s Guild, headquartered in Baltimore, named Chris Zimmerman board chair of its District of Columbia Public Charter School and Imani Samuels to the board.

Zimmerman has served on the school’s board since December 2014. Professionally, he is director for Diligent Corp. in Washington, which provides corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Previously, he was associate director for CrossCountry Consulting, director for FTI Consulting and management consultant for Accenture in Washington. He holds an MBA in strategy and finance from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

Samuels is member benefit communications director for AARP, where she also held the positions of manager and analyst. Previously, she was a freelance marketing strategist, account manager for Arnold Worldwide, account executive for Porter Novelli and account executive for McCann/Campbell Mithun. Her clients have included Amtrak, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., TRESemmé and General Mills. She holds a master’s degree in public communication from American University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and advertising from Howard University. She also studied political science at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

