Quantcast

Lawsuit alleges Bates ineligible for State’s Attorney race

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 22, 2017

A Democratic Party candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney is asking a judge to decide if one of his competitors meets the residency requirement. Charles N. Curlett Jr., managing partner at Levin & Curlett LLC in Baltimore, filed the complaint for declaratory judgment Sept. 18 to "ensure the integrity" of the election by asking the court ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo