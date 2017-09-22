D. Scott Emge, Sean Keehan, Dave Luvison and Kimberly L. Wagner | Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management has named D. Scott Emge, Sean Keehan, Dave Luvison and Kimberly L. Wagner as executives in residence.

Emge specializes in finance, having been a chief financial officer and vice president for a Fortune 200 food distributor, chief financial officer for a construction company and managing director for a consulting firm and investment firm. Emge holds a CPA and certified financial planner designations as well as an MBA in finance and Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Keehan specializes in economics and has taught microeconomics, macroeconomics and health economics at Loyola since 2005. He works as an economist at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and previously served the Bureau of Economic Analysis. He holds a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts in economics

Luvison specializes in management and international business. He has 20 years of experience managing alliances, building alliance programs and consulting. Luvison is a Fulbright specialist and holds a certified strategic alliance professional designation, doctorate in business administration, MBA and Bachelor of Arts.

Wagner specializes in information systems, law and operations. She has 30 years of experience growing her family’s small business from $2 million to $25 million in revenue and negotiating its sale to a multinational public company where she served as executive vice president. She holds a law degree, MBA and Bachelor of Science.

