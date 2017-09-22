Daniel Gutierrez

Daniel Gutierrez is a bestselling author, international business consultant, radio personality, renowned motivational speaker and spiritual teacher who has inspired people to make positive changes that lead to success. Leveraging his experience, his infectious humor, and his deep belief that there is greatness in each of us has helped transform individuals all over the world.

When Daniel shares his real-life stories that come from the heart, his appeal breaks the boundaries of many professions, ages and cultures. People identify with the pitfalls and celebrations, the tragedies and the successes, the heartaches and the search for inner peace.

Based in Los Angeles, Daniel has been the cover story in Latin Business Magazine and listed in its “Top 100 Hispanics in America” along with other extraordinary individuals such as actor Edward James Olmos, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and CNN’s Soldedad O’Brien. Daniel has also been the cover story of Cypen Magazine and was featured in the documentary film Luminous WorldViews as one of eighteen world renowned thought leaders, in the area of transformation and leadership. Daniel was also recently featured as the cover story of Color magazine.

Daniel has served as President of PRIMER, a prestigious national leadership organization based in New York City. Mr. Gutierrez has also served as an advisor to the Department of White House Personnel for the Obama Administration.

Publications Include:

Books

Stepping Into Greatness: Success Is up to YOU! Penmarin Publishing, (2005)

Stepping Into Greatness: Success Is up to YOU! 2nd edition Morgan James Publishing (2011) Fifty Lessons on my Path to Peace and Tranquility, Mason Works Press; (2013)

Building on Greatness: The Courage to Thrive Insight Publishing Company (2014)

Daniel Gutierrez on Mindfulness: Understanding how being Present in Life Delivers Results, Think Aha 2015

Media: Journey to the Heart: A Photographic, Spoken Word and Musical Journey DVD (2013)