Holding judges accountable

By: Commentary: David A. Plymyer September 22, 2017

It is one thing for judges to refuse to be intimidated by criticism. It is quite another to avoid possible criticism by blocking public scrutiny of judicial performance. That is why the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy should begin recording the names of judges in the database created from the sentencing guidelines worksheets ...

