Quantcast

Aerial surveillance: Big brother in the sky?

By: Editorial Advisory Board September 22, 2017

The aerial surveillance spy plane flying over Baltimore was much in the news in 2016. Earlier this summer, a spy plane program was considered – for a time – by the mayor and police force of Miami-Dade, Florida. But the backlash over the program – overseen by the same company working in Baltimore – from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo