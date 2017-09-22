Kyle O’Connor

Kyle O’Connor is a serial entrepreneur with an eye for seeing emerging industry trends and capitalizing on the opportunity of turning them into successful businesses. Starting his first company (a full service digital design firm) while in college, Mr. O’Connor has grown the business to become profitable within the first 9 months of being operational. Since it’s conception, KO Classic Productions (KOCP) has had the opportunity to work with several reputable clients including: StateFarm, Nike, NAACP, and IBM. KOCP is still operational and continues to add new clientele and products to its repertoire.

In 2011, Mr. O’Connor, along with a team of successful visionaries, founded Meplus1 Technologies; a mobile technology firm that specializes in the development of mobile payment software. During his tenure as Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mr. O’Connor played an influential role in the development of the company’s flagship product Split™. He successfully built, trained, and managed a cross-functional team of designers and developers to ensure all products aligned with the company’s core goals & initiatives. As a result, Split™ was recognized by StartUpPlays.com as one of the top 15 most anticipated apps to hit the market in 2012. The company was later featured in the well respected New York TechDay and DC TechDay Conferences as one of the premiere vendors.

Mr. O’Connor is a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School (Baltimore, MD) and Marymount University (Arlington, VA). Mr. O’Connor has been a keynote speaker at several business seminars and events; sharing his story and advice about entrepreneurship. He has also been featured/ recognized in publications, such as: StartupPlays.com, Nibletz.com, Minority Business Enterprise Magazine, and The Baltimore Sun.