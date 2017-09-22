Quantcast

Md. university honors journalist for reports on solitary confinement

By: Associated Press September 22, 2017

Morgan State University has honored a Philadelphia journalist for his reporting on a black inmate who spent 37 years in solitary confinement. The historically black school in Baltimore said Thursday in a statement that reporter Mensah M. Dean humanized convicted killer Arthur Johnson while exposing injustices in the prison system. Dean is a reporter for the Philadelphia ...

