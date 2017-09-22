Quantcast

Hospital system hopes to cut opioid prescriptions in half

By: Associated Press September 22, 2017

Hospitals in Maryland have started trying to reduce the number of highly addictive opioid drugs that are prescribed. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Anne Arundel Health System hopes to cut such prescriptions in half by 2019. Anne Arundel joins hospitals across the region and state that are trying to fight against the nation's deadly opioid epidemic. Health systems ...

