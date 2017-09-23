Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Hogan gives to Port Covington, takes away from the CJCC

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2017

The backers of the Port Covington redevelopment and members of Baltimore’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council probably have differing opinions of Maryland’s governor this week. Gov. Larry Hogan this week gave Port Covington his endorsement as the location of choice to bid for Amazon’s new headquarters while stripping all state funding from Baltimore’s Criminal Justice Coordinating ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo