Chesapeake Conservancy joins 1% for the Planet Network

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2017

The Chesapeake Conservancy was accepted Monday as a nonprofit partner of the 1% for the Planet network, an initiative that connects businesses, individuals, and nonprofits to accelerate environmental giving. The 1% for the Planet network includes more than 1,200 member businesses, hundreds of individual members, and thousands of nonprofit partners in more than 40 countries. After vetting environmental nonprofits, ...

