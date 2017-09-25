Quantcast

COURT OF SPECIAL APPEALS,
MARYLAND JUDICIARY,
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Maryland Judiciary is seeking a Senior Law Clerk, for the Court of Special Appeals. Two positions available. Juris Doctorate (JD) Degree; member of the MD Bar in good standing; 2 years of legal experience ; and excellent analytical, organizational, and writing skills required. For full details and to apply, please visit
www.mdcourts.gov/careers.
A brief sample of legal writing required with the application.

  1. douglas.nazarian@mdcourts.gov
    September 25, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    FYI, one of these positions is with me, the other with Judge Kathryn Graeff. Both are in Annapolis.

    Thanks!

    Doug Nazarian

