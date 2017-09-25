Quantcast

ELROY MATTHEWS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Failure to award time credits In 2003, Elroy Matthews, Jr., appellant, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence. The court imposed a life sentence, all but 30 years suspended, on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo