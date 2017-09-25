Quantcast

4th Circuit: Forfeited funds remain so on appeal

Ruling denies convicts money for appellate counsel

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 25, 2017

Convicts have no constitutional right to pay for appellate counsel with assets they forfeited to the U.S. government under a court order accompanying their convictions, a federal appeals court ruled Monday in rejecting a convicted Bowie drug dealer’s effort to retrieve funds. While convicts have a Sixth Amendment right to counsel on appeal, the Constitution does ...

