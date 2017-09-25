Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan still popular but poll suggests competitive 2018

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 25, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan remains popular in a Democratic state but a poll released Monday by Goucher College suggests a competitive 2018 election is on the horizon. The first-term Republican continues to enjoy a popularity rating of more than 60 percent, seemingly unaffected by outside forces such as a president from his own party who is overwhelmingly unpopular ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo