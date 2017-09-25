MONTEZ SINGLE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of carrying gun and possession of gun by prohibited person A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Montez Single (“Appellant”) of two separate crimes: 1) wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun on the person, Maryland Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol., 2016 Supp.), Criminal Law Article (“CL”), ...