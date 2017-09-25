Quantcast

Van Hollen to touch on HUD budget cuts in east Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2017

U.S. Sen. Christopher Van Hollen, D-Md., will deliver the keynote address at the Community Development Network of Maryland’s annual meeting and awards luncheon Friday. Van Hollen is expected address potential U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development budget cuts at the event. Expected to join Van Hollen are Maryland Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, R-Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico, ...

