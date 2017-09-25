Van Hollen to touch on HUD budget cuts in east Baltimore

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



U.S. Sen. Christopher Van Hollen, D-Md., will deliver the keynote address at the Community Development Network of Maryland’s annual meeting and awards luncheon Friday. Van Hollen is expected address potential U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development budget cuts at the event. Expected to join Van Hollen are Maryland Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, R-Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico, ...