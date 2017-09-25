Quantcast

Warschawski wins small firm of the year award

By: Sean Wallace September 25, 2017

Warschawski, the Baltimore-based advertising and marketing firm, was named U.S. Small Firm of the Year by PR News at an awards luncheon at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. Warschawski was selected from 15 national finalists based on creativity, ingenuity and bottom-line efficacy of its integrated marketing campaigns, consistent year-over-year client growth and retention and award-winning ...

