Dawn Kirstaetter | BCCC

Baltimore City Community College has appointed Dawn Kirstaetter, the former deputy mayor of Baltimore for health, human services and education from 2014-16, chief operating officer for Associated Black Charities and a veteran nonprofit leader in the fields of public health and youth and family services, as vice president for advancement and strategic partnerships.

Kirstaetter will oversee fundraising, scholarships, alumni affairs, communications and marketing in addition to helping the college build strategic partnerships with public and private sector organizations. She will serve as the college’s primary liaison to the Mayor’s Office, City Hall and city agencies.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.