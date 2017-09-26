FEATURED MOVER | Karen Robertson-Keck, Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System announced the appointment of Karen Robertson-Keck, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as vice president of human resources.

Robertson-Keck is a highly-experienced human resources executive with a strong record of achievement in implementing workplace strategies for healthcare organizations. Prior to joining Sheppard Pratt Health System, she spent more than 15 years leading human resources efforts at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore. Under Robertson-Keck’s leadership, the organization was awarded as a “Best Place to Work” by a Baltimore business publication for five consecutive years.

In her role as vice president of human resources, Robertson-Keck will serve as a member of Sheppard Pratt’s leadership team, reporting directly to president and CEO Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA. Robertson-Keck will be responsible for implementing recruitment, retention and management strategies to meet the needs of more than 5,000 employees in 16 counties across the state.

ABOUT KAREN ROBERTSON-KECK

Resides in:

Towson

Education:

BSW from Concordia College New York and MBA from University of Maryland, College Park

What is on the top of your to-do list at Sheppard Pratt?

My top priority is to ensure that Sheppard Pratt Health System continues to be a great place to work. Taking care of those who care for our patients is my mission.

If you had not chosen human resources as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

My first degree was in social work, and life led me to a career in human resources. I can’t imagine anything more fulfilling than my current profession, because I have the opportunity to make the world of work a better place both at the policy and strategic level, and by helping individual employees in their moment of need. If I had it to do all over again, I’d do the same thing.

Recent vacation:

My most recent vacation was to Myrtle Beach. I enjoy the hot weather, and getting to relax by the ocean or bay—so beach vacations are my favorite.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read a book or magazine. I regularly listened to books on CD in my car, but my new car doesn’t have a CD player. So I am learning how to use e-books through my phone so I can keep up with my reading list. I also love to work outdoors in the landscape. It’s fun to imagine and then create outdoor spaces that I enjoy. Cooking and baking is also a hobby. I make everything from scratch. Right now I’m thinking about what I’ll make for Thanksgiving. I have a family recipe for corn pudding that is a perennial favorite, and pumpkin roll as one of the dessert choices has become an annual tradition. I will also work in some new recipes that I am curating now.

Favorite book:

David Whyte is a Welsh poet who wrote a book called “Crossing the Unknown Sea-Work as a Pilgrimage of Identity.” His poet’s approach to prose and his treatment of the subject matter makes this a meaningful read. I recommend it.

Favorite quotation:

I like so many quotes that are occasion specific. This one is overarching: “If there is any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow human being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again.” — William Penn

