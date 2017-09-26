George Nemphos | Nemphos Braue

George Nemphos of Nemphos Braue LLC has joined the 2017 class of the American Diabetes Association, Maryland Chapter’s CEOs Stopping Diabetes.

The ADA’s CEOs Stopping Diabetes program began in 2013 as a partnership between the ADA’s Maryland Chapter and the Greater Baltimore Committee. The program encourages local business executives to commit to promoting employee wellness by initiating health-focused activities and initiatives in the workplace.

As part of NB Law’s commitment to wellness, NB Law has purchased Fitbits and gym memberships for its staff. NB Law’s entire staff will participate in the ADA’s 2017 Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes.

