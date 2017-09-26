Quantcast

Hogan heads to Canada for trade mission

By: Associated Press September 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — The governors of Maryland and Virginia and the mayor of Washington are headed to Canada together for a trade mission. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser are on a two-day trip to Toronto where they plan to promote tourism in the U.S. capital and surrounding area. They ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo