Michelle N. Lipkowitz | Saul Ewing

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP announced that partner Michelle N. Lipkowitz has been named vice managing partner of the firm’s Baltimore office. The vice managing partner is responsible for the office’s budget, internal communications and events, in addition to overseeing the firm’s involvement in the local business and legal community.

Lipkowitz, who also serves as the firm’s white collar and government litigation vice chair and diversity and inclusion partner, will be particularly focused on encouraging inclusivity throughout the Baltimore office.

In her law practice, Lipkowitz focuses on commercial litigation, white collar defense, and government investigations. She has extensive experience dealing with highly sensitive matters and crisis management, including handling the press. Her practice includes handling governmental investigations, commercial real estate, shareholder disputes, consumer class actions, construction matters and products liability.

