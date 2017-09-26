Quantcast

Montgomery County to hold minimum wage hike hearing

By: Associated Press September 26, 2017

ROCKVILLE — The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on whether to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years. The hearing is being held in Rockville on Tuesday night. The county raised the minimum wage in 2013 by phasing it in over several years. The rate went to ...

