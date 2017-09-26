Calculation vs. valuation engagements

When it comes to valuations, different circumstances require varying levels of service. Similar to accountants’ providing increasing levels of assurance for financial statements (compilations, reviews and audits), business valuators offer increasing assurance for business valuations as they provide calculations of values and opinions/conclusions of value. These are the two primary types of valuation services. Although the levels of service differ, both can estimate the value of a business or an ownership interest in a business.

Certified Public Accountants are required to follow AICPA standards governing business valuations. Specifically, the AICPA’s Statement on Standards for Valuation Services No. 1 provides guidance when performing engagements to estimate value that culminate in the expression of a conclusion of value or a calculated value. Valuation professionals who are certified by The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts have NACVA guidelines to follow which are similar to those outlined by the AICPA.

To serve their clients properly, valuators should know the difference between these types of engagements.

Valuation engagement

A valuation professional performs a valuation engagement when the value of the subject interest needs to be determined; they are free to apply various approaches and methods as deemed appropriate under the circumstances. The results are stated as an opinion/conclusion of value of the business or ownership interest and expressed as a single amount or a range of values.

An analyst should obtain and analyze information on the subject interest that includes

the identity of the client and the subject interest; control characteristics of the subject interest and degree of marketability; purpose and intended use; intended users of the report; valuation date; premise of value; standard of value; and sources of information used.

Additional nonfinancial documentation should be reviewed, such as the history of the subject entity, organizational structure, management team, products and services, economic environment, industry data, key customers and suppliers, knowledge of competition, business risks and future plans. Also, ownership and financial information should be examined that encompasses financial statements, tax returns, detail on officer compensation and prospective financial materials.

To this information, the analyst will consider an income, market and an asset-based approach, and will maintain a list of the documentation reviewed and/or relied upon. A valuation report is prepared which includes the disclosure of the information mentioned above along with the conclusion of value.

Calculation engagement

If the client and the valuation analyst agree to specific valuation approaches, methods and procedures, a calculation engagement is deemed to be provided and the resulting value is considered to be a calculation of value. The valuation professional calculates the value in accordance with an agreement with the client and can express the results as a single value or a range of values.

Since the incorporated procedures are more limited in scope, the value(s) derived may or may not be indicative of the actual value of the subject interest. For this reason, analysts should qualify the calculated value(s) by indicating that the results might have been different had a full valuation engagement been performed. Many valuation professionals will not testify in court proceedings if they only performed a calculation engagement and will decline to perform them if it is likely that the client will end up in litigation – either in court or with the IRS.

If a report is issued, it should disclose items 1-8 listed above along with the valuation approaches and methods agreed upon with the client. In the report, the result is stated as a calculated value or a range of values.

Summary

In a valuation engagement, valuation analysts consider all relevant, generally accepted valuation methods and applies the methods that they consider necessary based on their professional judgment. The resulting value is expressed as a conclusion of value. Since this type of engagement is more involved than the calculation engagement, they are typically more costly. A valuation engagement is used for estate and gift tax returns, financing, bankruptcy, in the sale of a businesses or business interest and in a litigation context.

In a calculation engagement, the procedures and valuation methodologies utilized are limited to those that the valuator and the client agree upon. The resulting value is conveyed as a calculation of value. Due to the limited scope, the calculated value could be different than the result if a full valuation was performed. Calculations of value can be useful for business planning and to help negotiate settlements outside of court and for buy/sell agreements.

Robert N. Cantor, CPA, CVA, CFE, is a manager with Hertzbach & Company, P.A.