Historic Alex. Brown building in Baltimore to be restaurant

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2017

The historic Alex. Brown & Sons Co. building in downtown Baltimore is being transformed into a restaurant to serve workers and the area’s growing residential community. Overhauling the building at 135 E. Baltimore St. into The Alexander Brown is a joint venture between Florida-based developer Blake Casper and the Griswold family, the descendants of Alexander Brown. ...
