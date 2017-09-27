Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Demand outpacing supply in downtown Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2017

A report released by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore indicates concerns about the supply of residential units in the city’s center outstripping demand are exaggerated. Kirby Fowler, president of the partnership, said developers from the Bozzuto Group, PMC Property Group and The Time Group told him projects in and around downtown have set company records for ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo