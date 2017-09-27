Quantcast

Former Md. cabinet secretary indicted for bribery conspiracy

By: Heather Cobun September 27, 2017

A former Maryland cabinet secretary was indicted Wednesday on federal bribery charges for allegedly conspiring to convince companies to subcontract with a company she was accepting payments from while working in various government offices. Isabel FitzGerald, 47, of Annapolis, was one of three individuals indicted for the alleged scheme, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney's Office ...

