ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY – FAMILY LAW

Busy Anne Arundel County law office has an immediate opening for an Associate Attorney. Qualified candidate must have a minimum of three (3) yrs legal experience in domestic litigation and courtroom experience, along with excellent writing & organizational skills. This Law Firm also practices in the areas of criminal and traffic law; experience in these areas would be a plus. We handle cases in Circuit and District Courts in the surrounding counties. Applicant must provide resume, references and salary requirements. Please submit your resume in confidence to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2584 in the subject line.