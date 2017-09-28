Better Business Bureau celebrates 100 years of serving greater Baltimore

The Governor’s Citation in recognition of the Better Business Bureau’s 100th anniversary was presented by Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill. From left are Brian Hubbard, of Kelly Benefit Strategies; Ron Carstens, BGE; Dr. Shohreh Kaynama, the college of business and economics at Towson University and incoming chair of the BBB’s board of directors; Jeffrey Baxter, of Whiting-Turner; Evelyn Gaines, of G&G Solutions; Commerce Secretary Mike Gill; Angie Barnett, of the BBB; Lisa Manzone, from McCormick & Co. and outgoing chair of BBB’s board of directors; Brian Grigg, of Grigg Financial Solutions; Melissa McGuire, from the Law Office of Melissa Menkel McGuire; Arlene Thayer, of KatzAbosch; and John Martindale, the CEO of Brothers Services Company. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, Clark Carter, of Mason & Carter; Darryl Stokes, of BGE; David Billingsly, from American Pest; and Ed Hernandez, of McCormick & Co. were aboard the Pride of Baltimore II for the celebratory event. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, Dr. Shohreh Kaynama, with the college of business and economics at Towson University and incoming chair of the Better Business Bureau’s board of directors; Lisa Manzone, of McCormick & Co. and outgoing chair of BBB’s board of directors; Mike Gill, the Maryland secretary of commerce; and Angie Barnett, of the BBB, take time out for a photo during the BBB’s 100th anniversary party. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, Aneka Winstead, of Watt Business Solutions; Joann Francavilla and Angie Barnett, both with the Better Business Bureau; and Tammira Lucas and TeKesha Jamison, both with The Cube CoWork, were on hand to help celebrate the BBB’s 100th anniversary. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, John von Paris, of Von Paris Moving and Storage; Mike Gill, the Maryland commerce secretary; and Dan Condon, an account executive with the Baltimore Ravens, pose for a photo during the BBB’s 100th anniversary party. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, John Martindale, CEO of Brothers Services Company; attended the Better Business Bureau’s 100th anniversary party with Brian Hubbard and Chris Carroll, both with Kelly Benefit Strategies. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, John Davis, of N&C, Inc.; Angie Barnett, of the Better Business Bureau; and Bryan Lawson, with Offit Kurman, attended the BBB’s 100th anniversary party. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
From left, Hague Quality Water of Maryland employees Brian Edwards, Tracey Wells, Ron Edwards and Kathleen Bridgeman enjoy their time at the Better Business Bureau’s 100th anniversary party. (Photo by Rachel Smith Photography LLC)
More than 225 Maryland business leaders celebrated Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland’s 100th anniversary Sept. 19 at a harborside reception at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.
Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill presented the group’s leadership with a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan marking its 100 years of helping Maryland businesses and those who buy from them.
The group also presented the Torch Awards for Ethics, its premier award which recognizes businesses that embody BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, to five deserving companies at the event.
Centennial celebration guests boarded The Pride of Baltimore II for tours and photographs, dined on oysters on the half shell and other fine Maryland fare. Jamie Costello, a news anchor with television station WMAR-TV, channel 2 emceed a program highlighting the past, present and future of the bureau. The celebration included a champagne toast and the cutting of a BBB-themed cake created by the nationally acclaimed and Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes.
