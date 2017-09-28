Better Business Bureau celebrates 100 years of serving greater Baltimore

More than 225 Maryland business leaders celebrated Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland’s 100th anniversary Sept. 19 at a harborside reception at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill presented the group’s leadership with a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan marking its 100 years of helping Maryland businesses and those who buy from them.

The group also presented the Torch Awards for Ethics, its premier award which recognizes businesses that embody BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, to five deserving companies at the event.

Centennial celebration guests boarded The Pride of Baltimore II for tours and photographs, dined on oysters on the half shell and other fine Maryland fare. Jamie Costello, a news anchor with television station WMAR-TV, channel 2 emceed a program highlighting the past, present and future of the bureau. The celebration included a champagne toast and the cutting of a BBB-themed cake created by the nationally acclaimed and Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes.

