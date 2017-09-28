Brian Gracie | Heritage Financial Consultants

Brian Gracie, the founder and a partner of Heritage Financial Consultants, a mid-Atlantic wealth management firm, has been honored by the Franciscan Center as the 2017 recipient of its Spirit of St. Francis award.

Each year, the Spirit of St. Francis award recognizes an individual who upholds and demonstrates the ideals of the Franciscan Center. The Franciscan Center is a non-profit providing critical emergency assistance and support outreach to economically disadvantaged individuals and families.

Gracie is a generous supporter of the Franciscan Center’s work and mission, serving as a partner to Baltimore’s citizens. He is also a Founding Member of the center’s Circle of St. Francis.

Gracie was honored by the Franciscan Center at its sixth annual Voices from the Heart Gala Sept. 21.

